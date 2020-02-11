App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:53 PM IST

NLC India Q3 profit rises 15% to Rs 400cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 348.74 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a BSE filing.

NLC India Ltd on Tuesday posted 14.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 400.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 348.74 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 3,093.18 crore, compared to Rs 2,862.82 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Business #NLC India Ltd #Results

