    NLC India Q1 profit rises to Rs 569 crore

    The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 357.59 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

    NLC India Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 568.83 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher income.

    The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 357.59 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a regulatory filing.

    The consolidated revenue from operations of the PSU in the April-June period rose to Rs 3,862.91 crore over Rs 3,036.46 crore last year, the filing said. NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry. The core business of the company is mining and power generation.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #NLC India #Q1 #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:42 pm
