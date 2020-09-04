172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|nlc-india-q1-profit-rises-21-to-rs-343-crore-5800761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India Q1 profit rises 21% to Rs 343 crore

NLC India Ltd on September 4 reported a 21 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 343.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 283.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income increased to Rs 3,065.80 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,330.69 crore in the year-ago period. The company is engaged in mining and power generation.

It further said since power is an essential service, the management believes there is not much material impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the group. However, the coal production target of Talabira-II and III coal mines for 2020-21 has been reduced from 1.25 million tonnes (MT) to 0.937 MT due to COVID-19, it added.
