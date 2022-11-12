 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NLC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 3,093.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.92 crore in September 2022 up 121.26% from Rs. 185.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,269.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.45% from Rs. 1,433.26 crore in September 2021.

NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 80.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.99% over the last 12 months.

NLC India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,489.28 3,862.91 3,093.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,489.28 3,862.91 3,093.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 515.61 529.03 342.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.72 191.66 46.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 709.78 661.00 652.78
Depreciation 433.59 435.90 423.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,038.90 901.26 838.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 745.68 1,144.06 790.13
Other Income 89.87 103.10 219.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 835.55 1,247.16 1,010.06
Interest 337.31 221.16 268.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 498.24 1,026.00 741.09
Exceptional Items 117.54 -171.92 556.96
P/L Before Tax 615.78 854.08 1,298.05
Tax 199.15 285.65 1,101.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 416.63 568.43 196.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 416.63 568.43 196.97
Minority Interest -6.11 -7.00 -11.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.40 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 410.92 561.83 185.72
Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.96 1.42
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.96 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 4.96 1.42
Diluted EPS 3.01 4.96 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
