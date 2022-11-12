NLC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 3,093.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.92 crore in September 2022 up 121.26% from Rs. 185.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,269.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.45% from Rs. 1,433.26 crore in September 2021.

NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 80.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.99% over the last 12 months.