English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NLC India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,489.28 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 3,093.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.92 crore in September 2022 up 121.26% from Rs. 185.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,269.14 crore in September 2022 down 11.45% from Rs. 1,433.26 crore in September 2021.

    NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

    Close

    NLC India shares closed at 80.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.99% over the last 12 months.

    NLC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,489.283,862.913,093.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,489.283,862.913,093.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials515.61529.03342.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.72191.6646.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost709.78661.00652.78
    Depreciation433.59435.90423.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,038.90901.26838.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax745.681,144.06790.13
    Other Income89.87103.10219.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax835.551,247.161,010.06
    Interest337.31221.16268.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax498.241,026.00741.09
    Exceptional Items117.54-171.92556.96
    P/L Before Tax615.78854.081,298.05
    Tax199.15285.651,101.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities416.63568.43196.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period416.63568.43196.97
    Minority Interest-6.11-7.00-11.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.400.400.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates410.92561.83185.72
    Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.014.961.42
    Diluted EPS3.014.961.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.014.961.42
    Diluted EPS3.014.961.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NLC India #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm