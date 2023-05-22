English
    NLC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,134.04 crore, up 66.37% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,134.04 crore in March 2023 up 66.37% from Rs. 3,085.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 829.67 crore in March 2023 up 150.53% from Rs. 331.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,443.98 crore in March 2023 up 112.92% from Rs. 1,147.86 crore in March 2022.

    NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

    NLC India shares closed at 85.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 6.54% over the last 12 months.

    NLC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,134.043,679.013,085.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,134.043,679.013,085.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.55573.86242.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.2054.13-178.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost577.38630.67680.53
    Depreciation471.58459.72618.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,337.861,060.571,273.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,250.87900.06450.24
    Other Income721.53303.4879.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,972.401,203.54529.71
    Interest220.79232.43214.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,751.61971.11315.00
    Exceptional Items-495.20-1,641.5991.61
    P/L Before Tax1,256.41-670.48406.61
    Tax419.85-273.9975.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities836.56-396.49330.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period836.56-396.49330.95
    Minority Interest-6.92-10.39--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.140.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates829.67-406.74331.16
    Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.03-2.862.39
    Diluted EPS4.03-2.862.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.03-2.862.39
    Diluted EPS4.03-2.862.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
