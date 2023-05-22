NLC India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,134.04 crore, up 66.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,134.04 crore in March 2023 up 66.37% from Rs. 3,085.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 829.67 crore in March 2023 up 150.53% from Rs. 331.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,443.98 crore in March 2023 up 112.92% from Rs. 1,147.86 crore in March 2022.

NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

NLC India shares closed at 85.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 6.54% over the last 12 months.