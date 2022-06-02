 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NLC India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,085.89 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,085.89 crore in March 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 2,839.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.16 crore in March 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 752.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,147.86 crore in March 2022 down 26.43% from Rs. 1,560.18 crore in March 2021.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 76.45 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.38% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.

NLC India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,085.89 2,731.79 2,839.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,085.89 2,731.79 2,839.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.30 172.94 400.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -178.71 179.30 -23.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 680.53 691.52 739.04
Depreciation 618.15 438.22 413.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,273.38 783.83 873.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.24 465.98 436.09
Other Income 79.47 113.29 710.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 529.71 579.27 1,147.02
Interest 214.71 231.66 305.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 315.00 347.61 841.03
Exceptional Items 91.61 -12.49 304.73
P/L Before Tax 406.61 335.12 1,145.76
Tax 75.66 105.45 388.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 330.95 229.67 756.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 330.95 229.67 756.93
Minority Interest -- 1.26 -3.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.21 0.21 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 331.16 231.14 752.84
Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 1.66 5.46
Diluted EPS 2.39 1.66 5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 1.66 5.46
Diluted EPS 2.39 1.66 5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
