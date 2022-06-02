NLC India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,085.89 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,085.89 crore in March 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 2,839.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.16 crore in March 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 752.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,147.86 crore in March 2022 down 26.43% from Rs. 1,560.18 crore in March 2021.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2021.

NLC India shares closed at 76.45 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.38% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.