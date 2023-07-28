NLC India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,316.49 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,316.49 5,134.04 3,862.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,316.49 5,134.04 3,862.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 470.56 581.55 529.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 103.20 -85.20 191.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 645.26 577.38 661.00 Depreciation 461.38 471.58 435.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 903.28 2,337.86 901.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 732.81 1,250.87 1,144.06 Other Income 111.99 721.53 103.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 844.80 1,972.40 1,247.16 Interest 230.89 220.79 221.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 613.91 1,751.61 1,026.00 Exceptional Items -0.38 -495.20 -171.92 P/L Before Tax 613.53 1,256.41 854.08 Tax 199.98 419.85 285.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 413.55 836.56 568.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 413.55 836.56 568.43 Minority Interest -8.86 -6.92 -7.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.03 0.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 404.71 829.67 561.83 Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.98 4.03 4.96 Diluted EPS 2.98 4.03 4.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.98 4.03 4.96 Diluted EPS 2.98 4.03 4.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited