NLC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore, up 34.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 2,731.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 406.74 crore in December 2022 down 275.97% from Rs. 231.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,663.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 1,017.49 crore in December 2021.

NLC India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,679.01 3,489.28 2,731.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,679.01 3,489.28 2,731.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 573.86 515.61 172.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.13 45.72 179.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 630.67 709.78 691.52
Depreciation 459.72 433.59 438.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,060.57 1,038.90 783.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 900.06 745.68 465.98
Other Income 303.48 89.87 113.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,203.54 835.55 579.27
Interest 232.43 337.31 231.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 971.11 498.24 347.61
Exceptional Items -1,641.59 117.54 -12.49
P/L Before Tax -670.48 615.78 335.12
Tax -273.99 199.15 105.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -396.49 416.63 229.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -396.49 416.63 229.67
Minority Interest -10.39 -6.11 1.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.14 0.40 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -406.74 410.92 231.14
Equity Share Capital 1,386.64 1,386.64 1,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 3.01 1.66
Diluted EPS -2.86 3.01 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 3.01 1.66
Diluted EPS -2.86 3.01 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited