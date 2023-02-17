NLC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore, up 34.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 2,731.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 406.74 crore in December 2022 down 275.97% from Rs. 231.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,663.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 1,017.49 crore in December 2021.