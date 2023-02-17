English
    NLC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore, up 34.67% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 2,731.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 406.74 crore in December 2022 down 275.97% from Rs. 231.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,663.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 1,017.49 crore in December 2021.

    NLC India shares closed at 78.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.00% over the last 12 months.

    NLC India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,679.013,489.282,731.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,679.013,489.282,731.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials573.86515.61172.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.1345.72179.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost630.67709.78691.52
    Depreciation459.72433.59438.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,060.571,038.90783.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax900.06745.68465.98
    Other Income303.4889.87113.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,203.54835.55579.27
    Interest232.43337.31231.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax971.11498.24347.61
    Exceptional Items-1,641.59117.54-12.49
    P/L Before Tax-670.48615.78335.12
    Tax-273.99199.15105.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-396.49416.63229.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-396.49416.63229.67
    Minority Interest-10.39-6.111.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.140.400.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-406.74410.92231.14
    Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.863.011.66
    Diluted EPS-2.863.011.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.863.011.66
    Diluted EPS-2.863.011.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am