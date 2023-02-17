NLC India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore, up 34.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,679.01 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 2,731.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 406.74 crore in December 2022 down 275.97% from Rs. 231.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,663.26 crore in December 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 1,017.49 crore in December 2021.
NLC India shares closed at 78.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.00% over the last 12 months.
|NLC India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,679.01
|3,489.28
|2,731.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,679.01
|3,489.28
|2,731.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|573.86
|515.61
|172.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|54.13
|45.72
|179.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|630.67
|709.78
|691.52
|Depreciation
|459.72
|433.59
|438.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,060.57
|1,038.90
|783.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|900.06
|745.68
|465.98
|Other Income
|303.48
|89.87
|113.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,203.54
|835.55
|579.27
|Interest
|232.43
|337.31
|231.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|971.11
|498.24
|347.61
|Exceptional Items
|-1,641.59
|117.54
|-12.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-670.48
|615.78
|335.12
|Tax
|-273.99
|199.15
|105.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-396.49
|416.63
|229.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-396.49
|416.63
|229.67
|Minority Interest
|-10.39
|-6.11
|1.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.14
|0.40
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-406.74
|410.92
|231.14
|Equity Share Capital
|1,386.64
|1,386.64
|1,386.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|3.01
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|3.01
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|3.01
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|3.01
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited