NLC India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.86 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.86 crore in December 2020 down 19.24% from Rs. 2,742.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.18 crore in December 2020 down 57.07% from Rs. 398.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 885.54 crore in December 2020 down 35.78% from Rs. 1,378.88 crore in December 2019.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2019.

NLC India shares closed at 57.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)