NLC India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.86 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NLC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.86 crore in December 2020 down 19.24% from Rs. 2,742.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.18 crore in December 2020 down 57.07% from Rs. 398.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 885.54 crore in December 2020 down 35.78% from Rs. 1,378.88 crore in December 2019.

NLC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2019.

NLC India shares closed at 57.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

NLC India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,214.862,092.682,742.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,214.862,092.682,742.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials389.05400.65393.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.46-113.0168.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost636.06669.79680.98
Depreciation385.39384.16331.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses697.18615.94571.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.72135.15696.88
Other Income408.43416.17350.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax500.15551.321,047.46
Interest315.32329.68282.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.83221.64764.64
Exceptional Items103.2867.34-35.58
P/L Before Tax288.11288.98729.06
Tax105.01227.05329.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.1061.93400.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.1061.93400.01
Minority Interest-11.97-10.70-1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.050.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates171.1851.28398.75
Equity Share Capital1,386.641,386.641,386.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.452.89
Diluted EPS1.320.452.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.452.89
Diluted EPS1.320.452.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NLC India #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:55 pm

