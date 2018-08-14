App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India clocks 1.11% rise in Q1 NP to Rs 319.63 crore

The Tamil Nadu-based lignite producer had clocked net profit at Rs 1,897.81 crore for year ending March 31, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector NLC India Ltd has recorded a marginal rise in net profit for the April-June 2018 quarter at Rs 319.63 crore from Rs 316.09 crore registered in the year ago period.

The Tamil Nadu-based lignite producer had clocked net profit at Rs 1,897.81 crore for year ending March 31, 2018.

Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 1,841.11 crore from Rs 2,336.00 crore.

The company attributed the reduction in the revenue due to 'non-applicability of Clean Energy Cess' after introduction of Goods and Services Tax "both having no impact on bottom line."

related news

For the year ending March 31, 2018, total income stood at Rs 9,083.05 crore.

On lignite production, NLC India said during the quarter under review, lignite production was at 36.21 lakh tonnes as compared to 37.91 lakh tonnes as it (lignite production) was restricted to liquidate the stock.

Power generation during the April-June quarter was at 4,883.91 million units as against 5,275.52 million units recorded in the year ago period.

Major overhauling of two thermal units at Neyveli resulted in lower power generation in the quarter, it said.

The company said during the April-June quarter, it commissioned 200MW of solar power to its existing renewable portfolio.

Shares of NLC India Ltd ended at Rs 77.90 apiece, up by 0.52 percent over previous close in BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #India #NLC #Results

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.