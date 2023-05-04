NK Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 85.4% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 up 38.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
|NK Industries shares closed at 41.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.
|NK Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.60
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.60
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|-0.04
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.80
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.23
|0.20
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.50
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.39
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.39
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.39
|-0.53
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.12
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.28
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.28
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.46
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.46
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.46
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.46
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited