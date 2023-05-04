NK Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 0.60 0.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.61 0.60 0.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.10 -0.04 Depreciation 0.77 0.80 1.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -0.23 0.20 0.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.50 -0.56 Other Income 0.04 0.11 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.39 -0.53 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.39 -0.53 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.39 -0.53 Tax 0.05 -0.12 -0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.28 -0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.28 -0.43 Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -0.46 -0.72 Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.46 -0.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -0.46 -0.72 Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.46 -0.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited