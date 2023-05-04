English
    NK Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 85.4% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 up 38.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.NK Industries shares closed at 41.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.
    NK Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.610.600.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.610.600.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.10-0.04
    Depreciation0.770.801.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.230.200.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.50-0.56
    Other Income0.040.110.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.39-0.53
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.39-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.39-0.53
    Tax0.05-0.12-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.28-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.28-0.43
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.46-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.46-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.46-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.46-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

