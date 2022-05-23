 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NK Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 201.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.

NK Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 0.60 1.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 0.60 1.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.04 0.15 0.32
Depreciation 1.08 1.09 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.14 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.78 -0.02
Other Income 0.04 0.11 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -0.67 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 -0.67 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.53 -0.67 0.05
Tax -0.09 -0.15 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.52 0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.52 0.43
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.86 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.86 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -0.86 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.72 -0.86 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #NK Industries #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
