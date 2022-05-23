NK Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 201.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.
NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.
|NK Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.60
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.60
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.32
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.09
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.14
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.78
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.67
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.67
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-0.67
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.52
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.52
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.86
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.86
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.86
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.86
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
