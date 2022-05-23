NK Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 201.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.