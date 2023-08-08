English
    NK Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 29.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    NK Industries shares closed at 39.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.

    NK Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.610.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.610.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.730.770.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.59-0.230.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-0.05-0.76
    Other Income0.070.040.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.75-0.01-0.62
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.75-0.01-0.62
    Exceptional Items-----0.10
    P/L Before Tax-0.75-0.01-0.71
    Tax-0.010.05-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.75-0.06-0.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.75-0.06-0.57
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-0.10-0.96
    Diluted EPS-1.24-0.10-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-0.10-0.96
    Diluted EPS-1.24-0.10-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

