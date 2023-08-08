NK Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 29.91% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.