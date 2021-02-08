NK Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 36.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 36.59% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020 down 650.85% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

NK Industries shares closed at 17.80 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.35% returns over the last 6 months and 18.27% over the last 12 months.