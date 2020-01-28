NK Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 99.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2019 down 99.44% from Rs. 65.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 99.25% from Rs. 23.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 up 100.23% from Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018.

NK Industries shares closed at 20.30 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.41% returns over the last 6 months and -53.01% over the last 12 months.