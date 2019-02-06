NK Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 65.77 crore, up 390.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.77 crore in December 2018 up 390.74% from Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2018 down 61407.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018 down 1275.96% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2017.
NK Industries shares closed at 40.50 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|NK Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.10
|225.93
|13.40
|Other Operating Income
|0.67
|1.34
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.77
|227.26
|13.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.79
|231.69
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|11.39
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.80
|-23.54
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.32
|2.37
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.68
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.50
|5.11
|9.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.00
|-1.39
|-0.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.00
|-1.39
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.04
|-1.39
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.04
|-1.39
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.47
|-0.34
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.57
|-1.05
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.57
|-1.05
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.11
|-1.74
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-39.11
|-1.74
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.11
|-1.74
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-39.11
|-1.74
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited