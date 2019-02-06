NK Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 65.77 crore, up 390.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.77 crore in December 2018 up 390.74% from Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2018 down 61407.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.52 crore in December 2018 down 1275.96% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2017.

NK Industries shares closed at 40.50 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.80% over the last 12 months.