NK Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 172.66% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
NK Industries shares closed at 33.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|NK Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.23
|3.92
|4.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.23
|3.92
|4.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.79
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.02
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.48
|3.24
|3.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-1.13
|-0.57
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.98
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.38
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.98
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|-0.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-1.08
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-0.85
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-0.85
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.89
|-0.85
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-1.41
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.41
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-1.41
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.41
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited