NK Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 172.66% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 33.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.

NK Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.23 3.92 4.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.23 3.92 4.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.79 0.91
Depreciation 0.99 1.02 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.48 3.24 3.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.03 -1.13 -0.57
Other Income 0.12 0.15 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.98 -0.47
Interest 0.38 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.29 -0.98 -0.47
Exceptional Items 0.10 -0.10 --
P/L Before Tax -1.19 -1.08 -0.47
Tax -0.31 -0.23 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.89 -0.85 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.89 -0.85 -0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.89 -0.85 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 -1.41 -0.54
Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.41 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 -1.41 -0.54
Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.41 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
