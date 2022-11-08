NK Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 172.66% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 33.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.