    NK Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 14.28% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.28% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 172.66% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    NK Industries shares closed at 33.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.233.924.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.233.924.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.790.91
    Depreciation0.991.021.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.483.243.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.03-1.13-0.57
    Other Income0.120.150.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-0.98-0.47
    Interest0.380.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.29-0.98-0.47
    Exceptional Items0.10-0.10--
    P/L Before Tax-1.19-1.08-0.47
    Tax-0.31-0.23-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.89-0.85-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.89-0.85-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.89-0.85-0.33
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-1.41-0.54
    Diluted EPS-1.47-1.41-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-1.41-0.54
    Diluted EPS-1.47-1.41-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm