NK Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 69.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in March 2023 up 69.41% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 336.88% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 25.25% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

NK Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

NK Industries shares closed at 41.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.