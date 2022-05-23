NK Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 119.58% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 41.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.
NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|NK Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|5.10
|6.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.07
|5.10
|6.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.89
|1.21
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.15
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|3.62
|4.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.56
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.41
|0.45
|Interest
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.47
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.47
|0.50
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.10
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.37
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.37
|0.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.16
|-0.37
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.61
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.61
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.61
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.61
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited