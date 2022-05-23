 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NK Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 119.58% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 41.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.

NK Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.07 5.10 6.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.07 5.10 6.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.89 1.21
Depreciation 1.14 1.15 1.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.37 3.62 4.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.56 0.40
Other Income 0.02 0.15 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.41 0.45
Interest 0.00 0.05 -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -0.47 0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.47 0.50
Tax 0.01 -0.10 -0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.37 0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.37 0.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.16 -0.37 0.82
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.61 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.61 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.61 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.61 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #NK Industries #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.