NK Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 119.58% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 41.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 62.63% over the last 12 months.