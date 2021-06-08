NK Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore, up 74.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore in March 2021 up 74.92% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021 up 330.14% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020.

NK Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2020.

NK Industries shares closed at 23.50 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)