English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NK Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore, up 22.66% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 22.66% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    NK Industries shares closed at 39.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.

    NK Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.818.593.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.818.593.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.861.520.79
    Depreciation0.780.871.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.896.373.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.72-0.17-1.13
    Other Income0.070.040.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-0.13-0.98
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.13-0.98
    Exceptional Items--0.10-0.10
    P/L Before Tax-0.66-0.04-1.08
    Tax0.02-0.42-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.680.38-0.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.680.38-0.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.680.38-0.85
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.130.64-1.41
    Diluted EPS-1.130.64-1.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.130.64-1.41
    Diluted EPS-1.130.64-1.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #NK Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!