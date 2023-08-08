NK Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore, up 22.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 22.66% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

NK Industries shares closed at 39.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and 26.48% over the last 12 months.