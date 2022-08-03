 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NK Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 24.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 32.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.

NK Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.92 5.07 5.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.92 5.07 5.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.79 0.73 0.93
Depreciation 1.02 1.14 1.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.24 3.37 4.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 -0.17 -1.11
Other Income 0.15 0.02 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 -0.15 -0.92
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.98 -0.15 -0.92
Exceptional Items -0.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.08 -0.15 -0.92
Tax -0.23 0.01 -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 -0.16 -0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 -0.16 -0.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.85 -0.16 -0.67
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -0.27 -1.12
Diluted EPS -1.41 -0.27 -1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 -0.27 -1.12
Diluted EPS -1.41 -0.27 -1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #NK Industries #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.