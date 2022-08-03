NK Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 24.99% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
NK Industries shares closed at 32.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.
|NK Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.92
|5.07
|5.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.92
|5.07
|5.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.73
|0.93
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.14
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|3.37
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.17
|-1.11
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.02
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.15
|-0.92
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.15
|-0.92
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|-0.15
|-0.92
|Tax
|-0.23
|0.01
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|-0.16
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-0.27
|-1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited