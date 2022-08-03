NK Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 32.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 16.01% over the last 12 months.