NK Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.68% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

NK Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.67 4.23 5.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.67 4.23 5.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.81 0.78 0.89
Depreciation 0.85 0.99 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.41 3.48 3.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -1.03 -0.56
Other Income 0.10 0.12 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.91 -0.41
Interest 0.00 0.38 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -1.29 -0.47
Exceptional Items -- 0.10 --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -1.19 -0.47
Tax -0.09 -0.31 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.89 -0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.89 -0.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.20 -0.89 -0.37
Equity Share Capital 6.01 6.01 6.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -1.47 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.34 -1.47 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -1.47 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.34 -1.47 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited