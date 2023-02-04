NK Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.68% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
NK Industries shares closed at 38.90 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 3.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|NK Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.67
|4.23
|5.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.67
|4.23
|5.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.78
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.99
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.41
|3.48
|3.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-1.03
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.91
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.00
|0.38
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-1.29
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-1.19
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.31
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.89
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.89
|-0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.89
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-1.47
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-1.47
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-1.47
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-1.47
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited