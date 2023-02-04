English
    NK Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NK Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.68% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.674.235.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.674.235.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.780.89
    Depreciation0.850.991.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.413.483.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-1.03-0.56
    Other Income0.100.120.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.91-0.41
    Interest0.000.380.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-1.29-0.47
    Exceptional Items--0.10--
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-1.19-0.47
    Tax-0.09-0.31-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.89-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.89-0.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.20-0.89-0.37
    Equity Share Capital6.016.016.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.47-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.47-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-1.47-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.34-1.47-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
