NK Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 25.68% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

NK Industries shares closed at 38.90 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 3.05% over the last 12 months.