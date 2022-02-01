NK Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, up 0.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in December 2021 up 0.8% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 77.63% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 2566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

NK Industries shares closed at 36.95 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.20% returns over the last 6 months and 117.35% over the last 12 months.