Niyogin Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.32% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.48
|5.54
|4.94
|Other Operating Income
|0.08
|0.05
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|6.56
|5.59
|4.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.73
|4.01
|4.42
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.13
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.08
|0.79
|0.29
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.61
|3.31
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-2.64
|-2.15
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.74
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-1.89
|-1.44
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-1.91
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-1.91
|-1.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-1.91
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-1.91
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|94.33
|94.31
|93.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.20
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited