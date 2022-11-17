 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Niyogin Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.32% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.48 5.54 4.94
Other Operating Income 0.08 0.05 0.02
Total Income From Operations 6.56 5.59 4.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.73 4.01 4.42
Depreciation 0.12 0.13 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.08 0.79 0.29
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.61 3.31 2.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 -2.64 -2.15
Other Income 0.82 0.74 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 -1.89 -1.44
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.17 -1.91 -1.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.17 -1.91 -1.47
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 -1.91 -1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.17 -1.91 -1.47
Equity Share Capital 94.33 94.31 93.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.20 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.20 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.20 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.20 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

