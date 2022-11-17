Niyogin Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.32% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.