    Niyogin Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 20.32% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.485.544.94
    Other Operating Income0.080.050.02
    Total Income From Operations6.565.594.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.734.014.42
    Depreciation0.120.130.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.080.790.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.613.312.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.98-2.64-2.15
    Other Income0.820.740.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-1.89-1.44
    Interest0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-1.91-1.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-1.91-1.47
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-1.91-1.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-1.91-1.47
    Equity Share Capital94.3394.3193.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.20-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.20-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.20-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.20-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

