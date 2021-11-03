Niyogin Fintech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in September 2021 down 32.4% from Rs. 7.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021 down 3091.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021 down 236.26% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 101.55 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 48.25% over the last 12 months.