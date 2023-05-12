English
    Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 1100% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.105.646.17
    Other Operating Income0.070.040.08
    Total Income From Operations6.175.686.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.574.144.35
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.433.492.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.94-2.06-1.13
    Other Income0.400.340.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.55-1.71-0.27
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.55-1.73-0.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.55-1.73-0.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.55-1.73-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.55-1.73-0.30
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3494.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.18-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.18-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 11:00 am