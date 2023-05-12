Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 1100% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.10
|5.64
|6.17
|Other Operating Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.08
|Total Income From Operations
|6.17
|5.68
|6.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.57
|4.14
|4.35
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|3.49
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-1.13
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.34
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-1.71
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-1.73
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|-1.73
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.55
|-1.73
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.55
|-1.73
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|94.34
|94.34
|94.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited