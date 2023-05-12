Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 down 1100% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 49.69 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.