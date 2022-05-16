Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 95.07% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 97.83% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 50.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)