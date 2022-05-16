Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 95.07% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 97.83% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 50.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.17
|5.30
|4.26
|Other Operating Income
|0.08
|0.10
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|6.25
|5.40
|4.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.35
|4.27
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.13
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.06
|0.30
|3.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|2.45
|2.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-1.83
|-6.08
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.65
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-1.18
|-5.96
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-1.21
|-6.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-1.21
|-6.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-1.21
|-6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-1.21
|-6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|94.21
|94.26
|93.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|193.47
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
