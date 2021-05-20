Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 46.94% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2021 down 46.94% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021 up 3.73% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.26
|6.07
|8.07
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|--
|0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|4.30
|6.07
|8.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.27
|3.11
|3.65
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.76
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.65
|--
|7.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|2.17
|2.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|0.02
|-6.27
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|0.16
|-6.18
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.01
|0.11
|-6.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.01
|0.11
|-6.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.01
|0.11
|-6.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.01
|0.11
|-6.24
|Equity Share Capital
|93.50
|93.50
|85.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.01
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited