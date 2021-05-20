MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 46.94% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2021 down 46.94% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021 up 3.73% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.

Close
Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.266.078.07
Other Operating Income0.04--0.03
Total Income From Operations4.306.078.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.273.113.65
Depreciation0.420.760.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies3.65--7.15
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.042.172.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.080.02-6.27
Other Income0.120.140.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.960.16-6.18
Interest0.050.050.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.010.11-6.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.010.11-6.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.010.11-6.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.010.11-6.24
Equity Share Capital93.5093.5085.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.640.01-0.73
Diluted EPS-0.640.01-0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.640.01-0.73
Diluted EPS-0.640.01-0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Niyogin Fintech #Niyogin Fintech Ltd #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.