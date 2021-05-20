Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 46.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2021 down 46.94% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021 up 3.73% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.