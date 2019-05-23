Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 85.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2019 up 85.51% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 913.33% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019 down 345.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 75.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.51
|5.15
|2.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.51
|5.15
|2.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.19
|4.73
|2.66
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.66
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.93
|3.91
|2.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-4.15
|-2.22
|Other Income
|0.94
|1.24
|2.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-2.90
|0.29
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-2.90
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-2.90
|0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|-2.90
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|-2.90
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|84.77
|84.77
|80.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.35
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.35
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.35
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.35
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited