Niyogin Fintech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 85.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2019 up 85.51% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 913.33% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019 down 345.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 75.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.79% over the last 12 months.