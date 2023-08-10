English
    Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 30.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 30.18% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 86.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 164.54% returns over the last 6 months and 150.79% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.246.105.54
    Other Operating Income0.050.070.05
    Total Income From Operations7.286.175.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.034.574.01
    Depreciation0.120.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.79
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.373.433.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.23-1.94-2.64
    Other Income0.340.400.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-1.55-1.89
    Interest0.210.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.10-1.55-1.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.10-1.55-1.91
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.10-1.55-1.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.10-1.55-1.91
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3494.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.16-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.16-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.16-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.16-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

