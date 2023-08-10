Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 30.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 30.18% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 86.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 164.54% returns over the last 6 months and 150.79% over the last 12 months.