Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 56.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 down 85.26% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.54
|6.17
|5.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.05
|0.08
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.59
|6.25
|5.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.01
|4.35
|4.66
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.15
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.79
|0.06
|0.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.31
|2.82
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-1.13
|-1.56
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.86
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-0.27
|-1.18
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-0.30
|-1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|-0.30
|-1.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.91
|-0.30
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.91
|-0.30
|-1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|94.31
|94.21
|93.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited