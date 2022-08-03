 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 56.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 down 85.26% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.54 6.17 5.16
Other Operating Income 0.05 0.08 --
Total Income From Operations 5.59 6.25 5.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 4.35 4.66
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.79 0.06 0.09
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.31 2.82 1.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.64 -1.13 -1.56
Other Income 0.74 0.86 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.89 -0.27 -1.18
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.91 -0.30 -1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.91 -0.30 -1.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.91 -0.30 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.91 -0.30 -1.22
Equity Share Capital 94.31 94.21 93.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.03 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.03 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.03 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.03 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
