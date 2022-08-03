Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 56.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 down 85.26% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 35.40 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.73% over the last 12 months.