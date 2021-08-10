Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 33.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in June 2021 down 33.67% from Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 down 107.96% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 down 406.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 95.85 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 111.36% over the last 12 months.