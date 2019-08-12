Niyogin Fintech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in June 2019 up 53% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2019 down 21354.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2019 down 576.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 51.20 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -45.50% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:40 pm