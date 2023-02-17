 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.64 6.48 5.30
Other Operating Income 0.04 0.08 0.10
Total Income From Operations 5.68 6.56 5.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.14 4.73 4.35
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.08 0.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.49 3.61 2.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.06 -1.98 -1.83
Other Income 0.34 0.82 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.71 -1.16 -1.18
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.73 -1.17 -1.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.73 -1.17 -1.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.73 -1.17 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.73 -1.17 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 94.34 94.33 94.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 193.47
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.12 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.12 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.12 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.12 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited