Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -42.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.64
|6.48
|5.30
|Other Operating Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|5.68
|6.56
|5.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|4.73
|4.35
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.08
|0.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|3.61
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-1.98
|-1.83
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.82
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-1.16
|-1.18
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-1.17
|-1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.73
|-1.17
|-1.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.73
|-1.17
|-1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.73
|-1.17
|-1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|94.34
|94.33
|94.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|193.47
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited