English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -42.92% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.646.485.30
    Other Operating Income0.040.080.10
    Total Income From Operations5.686.565.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.144.734.35
    Depreciation0.110.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.080.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.493.612.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-1.98-1.83
    Other Income0.340.820.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-1.16-1.18
    Interest0.010.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.73-1.17-1.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.73-1.17-1.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.73-1.17-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.73-1.17-1.21
    Equity Share Capital94.3494.3394.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----193.47
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.12-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.12-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.12-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.12-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Niyogin Fintech #Niyogin Fintech Ltd #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm