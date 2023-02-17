Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 52.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 34.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -42.92% over the last 12 months.