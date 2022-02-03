Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in December 2021 down 11.01% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 down 1200.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021 down 214.13% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 70.70 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)