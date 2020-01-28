Niyogin Fintech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore in December 2019 up 17.39% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2019 down 167.36% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2019 down 204.46% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 45.80 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -38.11% over the last 12 months.