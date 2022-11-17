 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Niyogin Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 25.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2022 down 221.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 down 1790.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.91 23.02 22.94
Other Operating Income 1.34 1.74 2.33
Total Income From Operations 25.25 24.75 25.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.55 0.90 7.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.92 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.50 7.68 7.11
Depreciation 1.51 1.34 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.66 1.79 0.29
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.05 19.97 11.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.03 -8.85 -2.53
Other Income 1.20 2.68 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.83 -6.17 -1.82
Interest 0.08 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.90 -6.22 -1.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.90 -6.22 -1.88
Tax -0.02 0.08 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.88 -6.30 -2.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.88 -6.30 -2.01
Minority Interest 4.26 2.13 0.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.62 -4.16 -1.75
Equity Share Capital 94.33 94.31 93.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.44 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.44 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.44 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.44 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Niyogin Fintech #Niyogin Fintech Ltd #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm