Niyogin Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 25.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2022 down 221.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 down 1790.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.