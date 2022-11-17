English
    Niyogin Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 25.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2022 down 221.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 down 1790.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.

    Niyogin Fintech Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9123.0222.94
    Other Operating Income1.341.742.33
    Total Income From Operations25.2524.7525.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.550.907.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.920.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.507.687.11
    Depreciation1.511.341.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.661.790.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0519.9711.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.03-8.85-2.53
    Other Income1.202.680.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.83-6.17-1.82
    Interest0.080.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.90-6.22-1.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.90-6.22-1.88
    Tax-0.020.080.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.88-6.30-2.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.88-6.30-2.01
    Minority Interest4.262.130.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.62-4.16-1.75
    Equity Share Capital94.3394.3193.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.44-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.44-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.44-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.44-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

