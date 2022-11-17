Niyogin Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Niyogin Fintech Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 25.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2022 down 221.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 down 1790.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
Niyogin Fintech shares closed at 40.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -56.69% over the last 12 months.
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.91
|23.02
|22.94
|Other Operating Income
|1.34
|1.74
|2.33
|Total Income From Operations
|25.25
|24.75
|25.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.55
|0.90
|7.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.92
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.50
|7.68
|7.11
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.34
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.66
|1.79
|0.29
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.05
|19.97
|11.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.03
|-8.85
|-2.53
|Other Income
|1.20
|2.68
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.83
|-6.17
|-1.82
|Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.90
|-6.22
|-1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.90
|-6.22
|-1.88
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.88
|-6.30
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.88
|-6.30
|-2.01
|Minority Interest
|4.26
|2.13
|0.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.62
|-4.16
|-1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|94.33
|94.31
|93.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.44
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.44
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.44
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.44
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited